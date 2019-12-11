Services
Myers Funeral Home - Tellico Plains
315 Scott St
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
(423) 253-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Plemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kilpatrick Plemons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kilpatrick Plemons Obituary
Linda Kilpatrick Plemons

Tellico Plains - Linda Kilpatrick Plemons, age 70, of Tellico Plains passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Plemons; parents, John and Allene Linginfelter Kilpatrick.

Linda grew up in Tellico Plains and alongside her parents ran Kilpatrick's Grocery for many years.

She was compassionate, generous, full of laughter and friendly to everyone she met. Linda always saw the positive side of every situation and loved her sons more than anything in the world.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John Plemons of Minneapolis, MN and Jason and Kristy Plemons of Madisonville, TN; granddaughters, Tina Russell of Loudon and Madison Beck of Madisonville, Sarah Stamey of Tellico Plains; great grandchildren, Kyler and Madilyn Russell; best friend, Lea Ann Burris; several cousins and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of Myers Funeral Home with the Rev. B.J. Wall and Rev. Steve Linginfelter officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to St. Jude's () or your . Myers Funeral Home of Tellico Plains, TN is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences to the family, you may sign the guest registry on our website at

www.myersfuneralhometn.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -