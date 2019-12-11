|
Linda Kilpatrick Plemons
Tellico Plains - Linda Kilpatrick Plemons, age 70, of Tellico Plains passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Plemons; parents, John and Allene Linginfelter Kilpatrick.
Linda grew up in Tellico Plains and alongside her parents ran Kilpatrick's Grocery for many years.
She was compassionate, generous, full of laughter and friendly to everyone she met. Linda always saw the positive side of every situation and loved her sons more than anything in the world.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John Plemons of Minneapolis, MN and Jason and Kristy Plemons of Madisonville, TN; granddaughters, Tina Russell of Loudon and Madison Beck of Madisonville, Sarah Stamey of Tellico Plains; great grandchildren, Kyler and Madilyn Russell; best friend, Lea Ann Burris; several cousins and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of Myers Funeral Home with the Rev. B.J. Wall and Rev. Steve Linginfelter officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to St. Jude's () or your . Myers Funeral Home of Tellico Plains, TN is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences to the family, you may sign the guest registry on our website at
www.myersfuneralhometn.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019