Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Milestones Event Center
11909 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
5901 Lyons View Pike
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - Linda Lee Cook, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at West Hills Rehab Center while residing at Avenir of Farragut. Linda grew up in South Knoxville and was a resident of West Knoxville / Farragut since 1968. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who truly loved her family and was able to enjoy so many precious occasions including graduations, weddings and family reunions. Linda loved her friends, neighbors, and community. She was an exercise enthusiast who loved to cook and bake desserts for friends and family.

Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Cook, parents Wiley and Estelle Heck, sisters Faye Eisenacher and Phyllis Tucker, and brother Thomas (Buddy) Heck. She is survived and will be greatly missed by sisters Ann Boatman and Mary Smith; sons and daughters, Darrell (Janet) Cameron and Chad Cameron, Donna (Bill) Globke, Debbie (Mark) Hirai, Bruce (Kelly) Cook; grandchildren, Jennifer (Oscar)Hemmelgarn, Jeremy Knapp, Corey Cameron, Carson Cameron, Bryan (Meagan) Globke, Meghan Globke, Nicole (Kristen) Moore, Jennifer Spencer, Jessica Cook, Rebecca Serio; great-grandchildren, Eloise Hemmelgarn, Annie Hemmelgarn, Lucy Hemmelgarn, Hunter Smith, Tyler Smith, Connor Globke, Cole Globke, Griffin Globke, Kayden Moore; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday March 15 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Milestones Event Center, located next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel -11909 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., March 16, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you please send donations to Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
