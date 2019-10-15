|
Linda Lee Ely Smith
Linda Lee Ely Smith, born May 30, 1947, a lifelong resident of Knoxville, passed from this world on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Linda was a generous woman who took pride in serving the senior adult community for well over thirty years. She tirelessly and lovingly spread the word for supportive and purposeful living for Alzheimer's and dementia care in Knoxville and surrounding communities.
Linda is preceded in death by her father and mother, Lee C. Ely and Mary E. Randolph Ely, and daughter Jennifer L. Smith Lacey.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen Weaver; grandchildren, Benjamin Weaver, Jacob Weaver (Sharayah), and Nathan Weaver; great-grandchildren, Addison, Harper, Kensley and Maddux Weaver; sister, Patricia J. Ely Anderson; several nephews and nieces, along with many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 2 PM, with a Memorial to begin at 3:30 PM, at the John T. O' Conner Center in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee.
