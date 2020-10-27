1/1
Linda Lou Ware
Linda Lou Ware

Knoxville, TN - Reverend Linda Hilton Ware age 67 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. Linda resided in Honolulu, Hawaii. Where she spent most of her time preaching the word of God. She had many friends in Hawaii that considered her family. Linda grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from South High School in 1971. She later moved to Winter Haven, Florida and resided there for many years before moving to Hawaii to minister. Linda loved Jesus with all of her heart and loved telling others about him. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her grandchildren dearly.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy R. Sliger and brother, Richard L. Hilton. She is survived by her father, Ted B. Hilton; daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Steve Hall; grandson, Parker and Peyton Hall; brother, Jack R. Hilton, sisters, Marlene Deaton and Mary Elizabeth Koike. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 pm, Pastor Rob Patrick officiating. Burial 11:00 am Monday, November 2, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery Knoxville, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ware Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
NOV
1
Funeral
07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
NOV
2
Burial
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
