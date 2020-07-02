Linda Merle Harrison Murphy Phillips
Knoxville - Linda Merle Harrison/Murphy/Phillips (Moma/Mamaw), age 77, of Knoxville, formerly of Grady County, GA passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Harvey Harrison and Eunice Mae Harrison; daughter, Eunice Angela Murphy Poe; first husband, Wendell Roosevelt Murphy; second husband, Buddy Jay Phillips; granddaughter, Willa Jaycee Nichole Phillips. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Wendell (Robby) Murphy (Debbie) and Daniel (Jay) Phillips (Amber); grandchildren, Sammy Brock, Alyssa Murphy, Gary Malarik, Ashley and Cash Cross, George Murphy, Daniel Joseph Allen (Joe) Phillips, David Matthew Jayson (Matt) Phillips, Angela Kylee Renee (Kylee) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Aurora Marlarik and Colton Cash; brothers, Ronald Harrison and Jean Harrison; sister and brother-in-law Patrica Lynn Byrd and Walter Alton Byrd, and several nieces and nephews and other very loved family members. The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Gary Chandler officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Monday, June 6, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be extend at www.rosemortuary.com
