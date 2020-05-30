Linda Miller
Clinton - Linda Diane Miller, age 64, of Clinton went home to be with the Lord May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Leon Duncan and Marjorie Lucille Bailey. Her brother Randy Duncan and daughter B.J. Left behind to mourn her loss is her son Jeremy, grandchildren Kahlea and Gabriel. Her sister Debbie, along with many other friends and family. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Holly Gamble Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
