|
|
Linda Mingie
POWELL - Linda S. Mingie - After a 4-year battle with cancer and a brief final struggle, our beloved Linda left this life on January 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents, Harley Jr. & Leila Berry; brother, Robert Berry. Survived by husband, Paul Mingie; son, Jonathan Mingie; daughters, (the Twins) Donna Mingie and Ronda Day and husband James; sister, Phyllis Koontz and husband Frank; along with Amanda, Justin, and Gracelyn Inman. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Linda was a Rule High School (Golden Bear) graduate, Class of 1966. Before quitting (because she was too young to retire), she was a billing clerk at Huttig Sash & Door for 20 years. She chose to spend her time wisely and focus on what was important to her, family. She adored spending time with them during special occasions, holidays, and spontaneous road trips. However, anyone who spent time with Linda knew she was not fond of Birthdays. Even now she's getting the last laugh because we still don't know when she was born; she wouldn't allow the year to be listed. We simply know that we landed in her world and we are better people for having her in our lives. She enjoyed shopping, working out, long nature walks in silence or enjoying the conversation of others. She maintained her sense of humor and sharp wit until her final days and for this we are grateful. She believed in laughter as a participant and causing it, which she did often. She was a member of the Methodist Faith and practiced the tenets of Christianity. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we say goodbye to our mother, our sister, our aunt, our family, our friend, and a wife of 53 years. We love you!
The family would like to extend a big thank you to Dr. Ibach, Amy Neil, and staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists North along with Dr. Engleheart and staff at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers send donations to: Vanderbilt Stem Cell Research, Vanderbilt Gift and Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, St 900, Nashville, TN 37203 / www.vanderbilthealth.com or Pan Foundation, P O Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275 / www.panfoundation.org. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary followed by an 8:00 p.m. memorial service with Rev. Dan Hix officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Linda's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020