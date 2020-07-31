Linda NewmanBlaine - Linda Newman Carter, 70, of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.She was a member of Lea Springs Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Virgi Newman; brother, Bill; grandparents, Emmett & Lydia Newman, Jake Harrell and Zella Davis.She is survived by her brother, Robert; nephews, Mike (Jennifer) Mark, Marty (Hodly) Newman, nieces, Missy (Todd) Beeler, Scarlett Newman, and Audrey (Richard) Turner. Several great-nephews and nieces, caregivers - Scarlett, Audrey and Evelyn.Friends and family will meet at Roseberry Cemetery on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2 pm for a graveside service with Pastor Paul Owens officiating.Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, TN