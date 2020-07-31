1/1
Linda Newman
1949 - 2020
Linda Newman

Blaine - Linda Newman Carter, 70, of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She was a member of Lea Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Virgi Newman; brother, Bill; grandparents, Emmett & Lydia Newman, Jake Harrell and Zella Davis.

She is survived by her brother, Robert; nephews, Mike (Jennifer) Mark, Marty (Hodly) Newman, nieces, Missy (Todd) Beeler, Scarlett Newman, and Audrey (Richard) Turner. Several great-nephews and nieces, caregivers - Scarlett, Audrey and Evelyn.

Friends and family will meet at Roseberry Cemetery on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 2 pm for a graveside service with Pastor Paul Owens officiating.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, TN

www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
