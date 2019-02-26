Services
Maryville Memorial Funeral Home
610 Washington Street
Maryville, TN 37804
Linda Paulette Cobb

Linda Paulette Carpenter Cobb age 54 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her Father: Paul Carpenter, Step-Father: Wade Teffeteller, Grandfather: Charles Hatcher, Half-Sister: Phyllis Bass, Half-Brother: Clay Carpenter, Cousin: Cheryl Armstrong, Step-Sister: Tammy Collins. Her Survivors include her Mother: Lillian Teffeteller, Sister: Brenda Davis Half-Brother: Don & Ada Carpenter, Step-Sister: Jennifer Tess Evans, Step-Brother: Stacy Teffeteller Grand-Mother: Flo Etta Hatcher Uncles: Charles & Marcella Hatcher, Leon Hatcher, Nephews: Tim and Nick Collins, Stacy Walker, Sammy and Noah Evans, Special Companion of 11 years, and the love of her life: Ron Hampson. Special thanks to her Tennova work

family for their help and dedication during her illness. Memorial

funeral services were held 4:00 P.M. Sunday February 24, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville with Rev. Dan Hix

officiating. The family received friends 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. The family request donations to the local animal shelter, or the cancer society. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
