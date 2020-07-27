Linda Price
Knoxville - Linda Price (nee McRae) of Knoxville passed away at the age of 76 on June 24, 2020 due to cancer. Linda was born on March 8, 1944 in Knoxville to the parents of Frank Cain McRae and Beulah Elizabeth McRae and with the exception of a tour or duty in Hawaii with her former husband, lived her life in this city. She has a brother, Arthur C McRae, Sr; a half-brother and half-sister, Harry W McRae and Sarah O'Neal Butcher (both deceased).
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly D Price and her son, Robert S Price (married to Pamela J Price, nee Collie) along with six grandchildren, Walter A Price (fiancé Katie Luttrell), Elizabeth R Price, Robert C Price, Abigail S Price, Lance Collie, Luke Collie and one great grandchild, James Price. She has joined her first daughter, Derinda Price in eternity.
Together with her former husband, they started, grew and developed one of the most extensive web and sheet-fed printing and mass copying facilities in East Tennessee. Ultimately, she became President of the company, Knoxville Printers, Inc. and operated it until she closed the business in February 2007.
Linda was a devout Christian and as such served in several organizations both within and outside the Church. She served in many capacities with Executive Women International advancing opportunities for women in the business world. She was very active in SERTOMA- Service to Mankind, becoming the first female President of the local chapter. As a result of her early married years as an army spouse, she became a staunch supporter of ESGR- Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, promoting supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components.
Throughout her life Linda exhibited a sincere kindness to animals of all species. It is recalled that she saved and made life better for over a hundred dogs and cats. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on August 2, 2020 at The Press Room, 730 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, (865) 544-4199. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society Of The Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee (865) 573-9675. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com