|
|
Linda Ruth Hobbs Smith
Knoxville, TN
Linda Ruth Hobbs Smith, age 62, passed away May 7, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and companion. She was of Baptist faith. She loved bluegrass music, cooking on Rusty's Chuckwagon and spending time at toy and comic book conventions. She will be missed by so many. She is preceded in death by parents Edward & Edna Hobbs and brother Johnny Hobbs. Survived by husband of 47 years, James "Jim" Smith, son Gabe Smith, granddaughter Zoe Baker, brother Mark Hobbs, sister Kathy Hobbs and a host of loving nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young Williams Animal Shelter. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday May 9, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Lee officiating. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com "Barefoot and free in heaven's green field"
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 9, 2019