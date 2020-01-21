Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
Lenoir City - Linda Seals Wolfenbarger - age 68 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, January 19th , 2020. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Wolfenbarger; father, Herbert Seals; mother and stepfather Carolyn and Hobert Scott; brothers: Bobby Seals, Roland Seals, Johnny Seals, Jimmy Seals, Ray Underwood and Frankie Underwood, and brother-in-law, Jackie Decker.

Survived by her son, Frankie Wolfenbarger; grandsons, Matthew and Cole Wolfenbarger; sisters: Ann Petty and husband Donny of Harrison, TN, Betty Decker of Cleveland, Wanda Faye Rice and husband, Mike of Lenoir City, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. They will also receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
