Linda Shipley
Sevierville - Linda Shipley - age 72 of Sevierville passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Yardley; brother, Michael Yardley; and brother-in-law, Bob Mayes. Survived by husband, Bill D. Shipley; children, Tami Shipley, Michael (Melissa) Shipley; grandchildren, Hunter McMillan, Shelby McMillan, Logan McMillan, Alyssa McMillan, Bre Offenbacher, and Matthew Wiggins; great grandchildren, Carissa McMillan, Jase Wiggins, Siler Offenbacher; sisters, Diane (Tim) Johnson, Sharon (Terry) Moore, Tammy Yardley Mayes; brothers-in-law, Clyde (Shelia) Shipley, Steve (Cindy) Cassidy, Wayne Cassidy. "Thank you for all the love, memories, lessons, and sacrifices. They'll never be forgotten!" Graveside services will be at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020