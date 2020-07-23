Linda (Wolfenbarger) Shipley
Maynardville - Linda (Wolfenbarger) Shipley - 72 of Maynardville, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was a member of Alder Springs Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by father, Horace Wolfenbarger; mother, Margaret Maples; sons, Tim Shipley and Joey Allen Shipley; and special friend, Nancy Woofter. Linda is survived by grandson, Zeke Shipley; and Rick (Donna) Hutchison who was like a son to her; brothers, Harvey (Sandy) Wolfenbarger and Jerry Wolfenbarger.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a call at your convenience Friday, July 24, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. to go in procession to Lett Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Linda Shipley. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net