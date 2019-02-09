Services
Linda Shropshire Moneymaker


Linda Shropshire Moneymaker Obituary
Linda Shropshire Moneymaker

Knoxville, TN

Linda Shropshire Moneymaker, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Noeton Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her family and took great pride in being a wife and homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Preceded in death by her parents, C.L. and Mollie Shropshire; sisters, Pauline Young, Dorothy Moulton and Margie Hubbard; and son-in-law, Rickey Lively.

Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Cecil B. Moneymaker; daughter, Renee (Andy) Bray of Knoxville; loving step-children, Cecil (Kathy) Moneymaker of Claxton, Susan (Chuck) McFarlin of Farragut, Kathy Lively of Claxton and Mary "Rabbit" (Jeff) Wallace of Knoxville; sister, Peggy (Bob) Turner of Baneberry, TN; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church from 5-7 PM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. David Hicks officiating.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
