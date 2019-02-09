|
Linda Shropshire Moneymaker
Knoxville, TN
Linda Shropshire Moneymaker, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a member of Noeton Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her family and took great pride in being a wife and homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Preceded in death by her parents, C.L. and Mollie Shropshire; sisters, Pauline Young, Dorothy Moulton and Margie Hubbard; and son-in-law, Rickey Lively.
Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Cecil B. Moneymaker; daughter, Renee (Andy) Bray of Knoxville; loving step-children, Cecil (Kathy) Moneymaker of Claxton, Susan (Chuck) McFarlin of Farragut, Kathy Lively of Claxton and Mary "Rabbit" (Jeff) Wallace of Knoxville; sister, Peggy (Bob) Turner of Baneberry, TN; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church from 5-7 PM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. David Hicks officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019