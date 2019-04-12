|
|
Linda "Gail" (Finger) Stafford
Knoxville, TN
Linda "Gail" (Finger) Stafford, 62, of Knoxville entered Paradise on April 10, 2019. Gail worked at Ben Atchley Veterans Home and will always be remembered for her love and care for family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Charles and Mary Finger. Her daughter, Whitney Richardson, son in law, Mike and the apple of her eye, granddaughter, Zoe Grace Richardson. Sisters, Terry Finger, Rhonda Gregg, Shonna Moss and Mike and brother, Charlie Ray Finger and Kim. Special friend, Jimmy Domico, one nephew, five nieces and many loving friends and extended family. Per Gail's wishes, we will have a private family viewing at Mynatt Funeral Home. Plan to join us for the graveside service at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City at 3:00 on Friday, April 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. We will have a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Blount Baptist Church 321 Higgins Ave. Knoxville, 37920 at 2:00 to remember and celebrate Gail's journey. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019