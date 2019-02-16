Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:15 PM
Linda Sue Grable, age 72, of Halls passed away suddenly at 7:49pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the family home. She was a retired head custodian from Halls High School. She spent her retirement taking care of her

family, grandbabies, and fur babies. She was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in Nov. 2017 and fought a brave valiant fight. She stayed positive and was able to live life up to her last breath. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Everett Childress, mother Dorothy Faye Whitson, grandparents Deadrick and Lucille Whitson, son Eddie Childress, and sister Patty Gist. Survivors; loving and devoted husband Eulas Graybeal, daughter Trish (Chuck) McNew, grandchildren; Brittney McNew and Eddie McNew. Son; Andrew Graybeal, great grandchildren Lorren Sophia Graybeal, Brentley Meyers, and brother William (Donna) Cunningham and a large loving family. The family would like to express a heart felt gratitude to Dr. Steven Masters and staff, Dr James Mosley and staff. Pallbearers; Andrew Graybeal, Hunter Graybeal, Frank McMillan, Randy Buckner, Tyler Woodby, Chris Meyers, Sheila McMillan, and Gary Graybeal. Memorials may be made to the . The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Sunday February 17, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7:00pm with Archie Powell and Rev. Larry Woods officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:15pm Monday February 18, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City to leave in procession for a 2:00pm graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
