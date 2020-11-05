Linda Sue Vanover
Maryville - Linda Sue Vanover, age 69 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Lavatter and Blanch Ogle; sister, Rachel; brother, Russell Ogle. Survived by son, Kenneth Vanover; grandchildren, Rachel, Brittany and Kasey Vanover; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hare. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com