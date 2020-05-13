|
|
Linda Thompson Lee
Linda Thompson Lee, 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 5, 2020. Linda was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1945. She grew up in Knoxville and attended Holston High School.
Linda was the third-generation owner of Parker Brothers Hardware, Inc. She leaves behind a legacy of beautiful watercolor artwork that decorates homes across the country. Her affinity for East Tennessee can be found in the many works she has in and around Knoxville of historical landmarks and local treasures. Her work can be found at the East Tennessee History Center.
Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd C. and Leta C. Parker, parents, Robert Neal and Helen Parker Thompson and loving husband, Charles A. Lee. She is survived by sons, Robert Parker, David Surber (Michelle) daughter, Deanna Surber. Also survived by granddaughters, Devin Surber and Dylan Surber, grandsons Parker Surber, Luke Stanley, and Matthew Stanley.
She will be missed for her quick smile and quirky sense of humor. The family is very grateful to her neighbors and friends who became her care and support group as well as the staff at Manor House.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the East Tennessee Historical Society, Knox Heritage or Meals on Wheels. The family will have a private graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020