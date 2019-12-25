|
|
In Loving Memory of
Linda V. Chandler
9/28/1951 - 12/20/1996
No farewell words were
spoken, no time to say goodbye.
You were gone before we
knew it, and only God knows
why. Our hearts still ache in
sadness and secret tears still
flow, what it meant to lose you
no one will ever know. If tears
could build a stairway and
memories a lane, we'd walk
right up to Heaven and bring you home again.
Jimmy, Nikki, Felicia, Jasmine, Grandchildren & Family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019