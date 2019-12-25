Resources
Linda V. Chandler

Linda V. Chandler

9/28/1951 - 12/20/1996

No farewell words were

spoken, no time to say goodbye.

You were gone before we

knew it, and only God knows

why. Our hearts still ache in

sadness and secret tears still

flow, what it meant to lose you

no one will ever know. If tears

could build a stairway and

memories a lane, we'd walk

right up to Heaven and bring you home again.

Jimmy, Nikki, Felicia, Jasmine, Grandchildren & Family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019
