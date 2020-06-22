Lindsay Michele Copeland
Lindsay Michele Copeland

Lindsay Michele Copeland (Cloud) age 28, passed away on June 3, 2020. She left behind 4 beautiful children: Colin, Brooklynn, Adalynn, and Tessalynn as well as many siblings and friends. The family will hold a Celebration of life on June 25, 2020 from 6 PM to 7PM at 5017 Lincoln Drive Knoxville,TN 37914




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
