Mrs. Linnie D. McGalry
Knoxville, TN
Mrs. Linnie D. McGalry, passed away April 23, 2019 at Holston Health Care Facility at the age of 103.
Faithful member of Bethel AME Church, where she will be
forever missed.
Preceded in death by husband, Durell McGalry; parents, Ivy Hale and Emma Banks-Dennis, and sister, Dorothy Nell Dennis-Booth
Linnie leaves to cherish her memory devoted Godson, Wendell (Zella); God Grandson, Ta'Michael Mims, Knoxville TN; niece, Stephania Booth- (Samuel) Crump, Humboldt TN; great nephew, Darius Booth, Nashville TN; great-great niece, Lehya Starr Booth, Murfreesboro, TN; Godson, Rev. Wesley I. Reid of Cleveland, OH; special cousin, William Kent Dennis, Humboldt TN; devoted friends, Haynie Lou Mims, Jimmy Battle, Barbara Wash, Pam Younger, Patrice Scott, Bessie Jowers, the entire Bethel AME Church family; a host of other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Holston Healthcare Facility.
Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 2460 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917; funeral services, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Lee Russell Brown Jr. officiating.
Interment, Berry Highland South Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jarnigan &Son Mortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019