|
|
Linwood Arthur Budlong
Farragut - Linwood Arthur Budlong, of Farragut, born December 6, 1953 went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 10, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife, Barbara, his sister Nan and his favorite doggie babies, Tikki and Taffy by his side.
Linwood (known as Lin) was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Benjamin and Jeanette Rachel Budlong, and a special niece, Rachel Yablong.
He is survived by family so precious to him, his devoted wife of 30 years, Barbara Bolton-Budlong; sister, Sandra Nanette Raynes (Butch) and their children, Scott (Kristin) Raynes and Robyn (Glen) Aylward; sister, Nan Frances Yablong and her children, Leah (Danny) Simon, and Noah (Claire) Yablong; sister-in-law, Patricia (Walt) Warren; brothers-in-law, Douglas (MaryAnn) Bolton and Thomas (Wilma) Bolton.
Lin graduated from Northeastern University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed a exemplary and a respected career with Stone and Webster until he retired after 25 years, serving as a Project Manager over several hundred engineers also as a Nuclear Power Engineering Specialist. He continued his love for engineering by working after retirement for Alstom Power and Mesa Associates. He was admired by his peers and more than once an employee was quoted as saying Lin was the smartest man they had ever known. Lin was a brilliant man, he could do anything, remember everything, and was a woodworker craftsman. After diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, Lin fought a fierce battle surviving for 1 year and 10 months, which is rare with that cancer. He enjoyed reading his Bible nightly and praying for all his family and friends, thanking God each day for them. He was so grateful for the love so many showed him. He will be missed so much. Private graveside services will be held at Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Harrogate.
A Memorial Service to be held at a later date at West Park Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Park Baptist Church, Middlebrook Pike, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 17, 2020