Linwood Arthur "Lin" Budlong
CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR...
Linwood Arthur Budlong, of Farragut, born December 6, 1953 went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 10, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife, Barbara, his sister Nan and his favorite doggie babies, Tikki and Taffy by his side.
For full obituary go to www.clickfh.com
Private graveside services was held at Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Harrogate. A Celebration of Life for Linwood "Lin" Budlong will be held on Saturday, June 27, at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville TN The family will receive friends at 2:00. The service will follow at 3:00 and can be viewed online at www.westparkbaptist.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.