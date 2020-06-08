Linwood Arthur "Lin" Budlong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linwood Arthur "Lin" Budlong

CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR...

Linwood Arthur Budlong, of Farragut, born December 6, 1953 went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 10, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife, Barbara, his sister Nan and his favorite doggie babies, Tikki and Taffy by his side.

For full obituary go to www.clickfh.com

Private graveside services was held at Greers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Harrogate. A Celebration of Life for Linwood "Lin" Budlong will be held on Saturday, June 27, at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville TN The family will receive friends at 2:00. The service will follow at 3:00 and can be viewed online at www.westparkbaptist.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved