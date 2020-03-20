|
|
Lisa Ann Smith
Knoxville - Lisa Ann Smith, age 57 of Knoxville, passed away March 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Leah and Gene Smith. She is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Jerry Loope and Robin and Kenny Weaver, several nephews and nieces; special uncle and aunt, Roy and Nita Smith and a special little girl, Kaylee Loope. Family will have a private service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020