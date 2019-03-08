|
|
Lisa Carol Huffaker
Knoxville, TN
Lisa Carol Huffaker - age 54 of Knoxville passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ronald Lee and Mary Sue Huffaker; and brother, Keith Huffaker. Survived by daughter, Susan Holland and husband Ryan; grandchildren, Audrey, Eli, and Grace Ann Holland; brother, Tony Huffaker and girlfriend Kimmy Morehart; sister, Angela Huffaker; sister-in-law, Kelli Huffaker; nephews, Richard, Luke and Julian; and special little dog, Casper. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Terry Bridges officiating followed by the interment at 1:00 PM at Roseberry Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019