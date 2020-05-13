|
|
Lisa LaTrease Cody
Knoxville - Lisa "Peaches" LaTrease Cody, 53, was born May 31, 1966 to William "Bill" Castle and Loretta Cody in Knoxville, TN. Due to a medical emergency, Peaches transitioned unexpectantly from labor to reward on May 10, 2020.
Peaches graduated Fulton High School class of 1985 and received her Business Degree from Rice College. She was an exemplary employee of Key Safety Systems for more than twenty years.
Peaches, a beautiful soul, was the Queen of the family. She always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved family gatherings, entertaining at home, and she was a great cook. She loved singing, especially karaoke, and always brought positive energy wherever she went.
Preceded in death by mother, Loretta Cody; grandparents, Lula Cody and Zephas Broome, Hulon Cody, Irene Castle and Torris Hill.
Left to cherish her memory: father William "Bill" Castle; sisters, Rowena Harris Lundy, Rachelle Harris, Nakia Holloway and Tyanna Castle; brothers, John Avery and Ashanti Bailey Chesney; aunts, Amanda Hall, Rowena Cody and Arretta Castle; uncles, bert (Beverly) Castle, Otis Castle and Theodore (Denise) Castle; nieces, Dre'Daya and KeyShawna Holloway; nephews, Jervis, Jarvis and Jamah Harris, Steven Lundy Jr., and DaCasta Harris; devoted niece, Brandi Harris; great nephews, Jaedyn, Jordan, JerBrion, JaMari, Jayceon, Ermias and Bentley Harris; best friend, Angela Mickler; special friends, Tamara Carter, Kim Wallace, Robert Williams Jr., Keenan White and Charles Mitchell and loving dog Lady; a host of cousins, other friends and her work family at Key Safety Systems.
Friday, May 15, 2020, friends may call at your covenience to view from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with limited capacity and social distancing in place at Eternal Life Harvest, 1801 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN where Evans and Ashley Kariuki are Pastors and Reverend Renee Kesler will officiate. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020