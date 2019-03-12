|
|
Lisa Marie Foust
Powell, TN
Lisa Marie Foust age 55 of Powell beloved wife of Darrell C. Foust and mother of Carson Foust and Danielle Haddock, peacefully returned to Heavenly Father in the early morning of Sunday, March 10, 2019. Married on July 3, 1990, her husband Darrell was by her side during her final minutes on earth. She is loved and will be missed by her husband, children and cherished grandchildren: April, Kayden, Bentlee, Sophia and Mykah. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Ray Wolfe officiating. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019