Lisa Michelle ConatserMaynardville - Lisa Michelle Conatser-age 54 of Maynardville went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, July 3, 2020 at her home. She was a graduate of Rule High School, Knoxville, class of 1985. Preceded in death by grandmother, Betty Mullins, sister, Tammy Lee Mullins England, niece, Kaitlyn Walker, nephew, Baby Orvis England.Survivors: Husband, Michael Conatser of Maynardville; two step-children, Ashley Capps-Conatser, Michael Conatser; children, Whitney Riffey and Krista Craig. Four grandchildren, Isiah, Caden, Kalista and Chevy; mother, Linda Mullins, father, Eddie Worsham; brother, Brian Walker, sister, Kristi McClain, mother-in-law, Mary Darden. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside service and interment will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell with the Rev. Dean Braden officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home 10:15 A.M. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.