Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
LISA MICHELLE HOLLOWAY WHITE, age 53, of New Market, TN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and employee of the U. S. Postal Service for 27 years. She loved her family, reading, music, and loved to have fun and make people laugh. Preceded in death by brother, Gregory Steven Holloway. She is survived by her husband, Gregory White; children, Brittany Thompson (Patrick), and Ella White; granddaughter, Jolene Thompson; parents, Bill and Wanda Holloway; sister-in-law, Niki Holloway; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bob and Jeanette Davis, and Don and Peggy White; brother-in-law, Jason Davis; sisters-in-law, Michelle White, Cathy Gould (Glen), Linda Davis (Jackie); several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Rev. Luke Emmert and Rev. John Emmert officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30 a.m. military graveside interment service with VFW #5266 Honor Guard officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday evening prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN

865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019
