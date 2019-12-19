Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
Lisa Page Kaufman

Lisa Page Kaufman Obituary
Lisa Page Kaufman

Knoxville - Lisa Page Kaufman, nurturer, polymath, beloved member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and innovative physical therapist died at home of ovarian cancer on 12/17/19 at age 67. She is survived by sons, Peter, Ben, and Parker Trofatter and husband, Michael Kaufman. Creative, generous, amusing, compassionate, and prodigiously intelligent, Lisa's inner child and her sincere encouragement brought joy and inspiration to the many she touched. A memorial service will be held in early 2020. Gifts to charities championing women's rights or the elimination of cancer are welcomed.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
