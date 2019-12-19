|
Lisa Page Kaufman
Knoxville - Lisa Page Kaufman, nurturer, polymath, beloved member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and innovative physical therapist died at home of ovarian cancer on 12/17/19 at age 67. She is survived by sons, Peter, Ben, and Parker Trofatter and husband, Michael Kaufman. Creative, generous, amusing, compassionate, and prodigiously intelligent, Lisa's inner child and her sincere encouragement brought joy and inspiration to the many she touched. A memorial service will be held in early 2020. Gifts to charities championing women's rights or the elimination of cancer are welcomed.
