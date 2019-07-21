Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Friendsville First Baptist Church
403 N Farnum St
Friendsville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Friendsville First Baptist Church
403 N Farnum St
Friendsville, TN
View Map
Greenback - Lisa Rebecca "Becky" Paramore, 60, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was a member of Friendsville First Baptist Church for many years, where she was a member of the choir, missions team and the crafter and quilter's interest group. Becky was a member of the Wagon Wheelers Square Dancing Club. She also enjoyed taking cruises in the Caribbean. Preceded in death by her parents, Max and Billie Cupp. Becky is survived by her husband of 19 years, Julian A. Paramore, Sr.; son, Daniel Martin (Amanda); step-sons, Julian A. Paramore, Jr., Jessie Paramore and Michael Paramore (Dana); brother, Todd Cupp; granddaughter, Olivia Martin; and step-mother, Charlene Cupp. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30pm at Friendsville First Baptist Church, 403 N Farnum St, Friendsville, TN 37737. Becky's Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 3:30pm with Pastor Scott Kidd officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friendsville First Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Arrangements by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019
