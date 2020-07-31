Lisa Renee StevensNicholasville, KY - Lisa Renee Stevens, age 55, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Lisa was a graduate of South Young High School and then received her associates degree in Kentucky. She had a successful career as an insurance agent in Nicholasville, Kentucky for nearly 25 years. It was in that role that most of Nicholasville community came to know and love her, Lisa LOVED cheering on the Vols, singing, dancing, scrapbooking, playing sudoku and her dogs. Lisa was known for her amazing southern meals, especially, her mashed potatoes. Her true love was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Smelcer. She is survived by her mother, Geraldine Smelcer; husband, Kevin Stevens; daughter and son-in-law, Meghan Lee and Cody Lee; son, Heath Jackson; step-son, Chad Stevens; brother and sister-in-law; Tommy Smelcer and Stella Smelcer; brother, Anthony Smelcer; granddaughters, Hadley Tyson and Ava Tyson; step-grandchildren, Addyson Kimberlin, Macailyn Lee, Caisyn Lee and Hailey Lee; and her son at heart and his wife, Sean Donaldson and Sidney Donaldson. Family will receive friends, Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. The family will then go in procession to Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 W. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, Tennessee for a 3:00pm graveside service.