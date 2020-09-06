1/1
Lisa Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Turner

Sevierville - Lisa Parton Turner, age 58 of Sevierville, TN passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. For many years Lisa worked as a school nurse with the Sevier County Board of Education where she loved and gave the best of care to many students as well as the faculty at the various schools she served. She was a devoted SCHS Football Fan and gave many hours working to raise money to support the football and softball programs. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was very proud to be called "Nannie" because her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Camping and fishing were some of her favorite hobbies. She shared her laughter and kindness with all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Lethco; step-father, Glen Lethco; sister, Frankie Ownby. Her survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Mark Turner; children Nathan Turner and wife Leann, Abigail Turner Starritt and husband Logan; grandchildren, Johnathan Loveday, Carson Starritt, Jaxxon Starritt; brother Randy Parton (Catherine); father, Frank Parton (Barbara); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Glen and Faye Turner; sister-in-law, Cindy Koontz (Mickey); brother-in-law, Matt Turner (Shirley); brother-in-law, Sid Ownby; many special nieces and nephews; special friends, Tana and Mike Trentham. Special thanks to Caris Hospice, Dominion Senior Living, caregivers, nurses and staff who cared for her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SCHS Foundation, Nurse Lisa Scholarship, P.O. Box 4124, Sevierville, TN 37864.

There will be no receiving line, but friends may pay their respects from 3-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Tuesday in Middle Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Middle Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved