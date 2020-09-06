Lisa Turner
Sevierville - Lisa Parton Turner, age 58 of Sevierville, TN passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. For many years Lisa worked as a school nurse with the Sevier County Board of Education where she loved and gave the best of care to many students as well as the faculty at the various schools she served. She was a devoted SCHS Football Fan and gave many hours working to raise money to support the football and softball programs. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was very proud to be called "Nannie" because her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Camping and fishing were some of her favorite hobbies. She shared her laughter and kindness with all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Lethco; step-father, Glen Lethco; sister, Frankie Ownby. Her survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Mark Turner; children Nathan Turner and wife Leann, Abigail Turner Starritt and husband Logan; grandchildren, Johnathan Loveday, Carson Starritt, Jaxxon Starritt; brother Randy Parton (Catherine); father, Frank Parton (Barbara); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Glen and Faye Turner; sister-in-law, Cindy Koontz (Mickey); brother-in-law, Matt Turner (Shirley); brother-in-law, Sid Ownby; many special nieces and nephews; special friends, Tana and Mike Trentham. Special thanks to Caris Hospice, Dominion Senior Living, caregivers, nurses and staff who cared for her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SCHS Foundation, Nurse Lisa Scholarship, P.O. Box 4124, Sevierville, TN 37864.
There will be no receiving line, but friends may pay their respects from 3-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Tuesday in Middle Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.