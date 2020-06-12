Lita Lowe
1949 - 2020
Lita Lowe

Knoxville - Lita Mae Lowe, age 71, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. She was born February 28, 1949, in Sullivan Co., TN and lived most of her life in Knoxville. Lita was a beloved resident of Beta Homes, Evergreen Life Services and a long-time employee of Sunshine Industries. She enjoyed raising hell, ham fat, sweet tea and kittens. Lita loved to patron Red Lobster where she enjoyed fried shrimp and "Birgin" daiquiris. She is survived by many friends and loved ones who will miss her deeply. Services will be announced later. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
