Lloyd Cleveland Davis, M.D.
Knoxville - Lloyd Cleveland Davis, M.D. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born on March 22,1924 in Ellijay, Georgia. Lloyd was the son of Joseph Bunyon Davis and Janie Carter Davis. He was the youngest of seven children. After graduating from high school in Ellijay, he enlisted in the army at the age of 18. Lloyd fought in World War ll where he served in England, Belgium, Holland, Germany, and France. On June 6, 1944 in Normandy, he landed on Omaha Beach. Lloyd held the rank of Captain at the war's end. Lloyd married the beautiful Evelyn Martin on December 21, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia. They were married 72 years until her death on July 9, 2019. He graduated from the University of Georgia on the GI Bill and his wife, Evelyn worked to put him through medical school, where he graduated from the Medical College of Georgia. When he graduated, he took a 1 year internship in General Practice (modern day Family Practice) at General Hospital in Greenville, SC. In July 1956, he opened the West Haven Medical Clinic in Knoxville. Lloyd was the Chief of Staff at Fort Sanders Hospital, and the First Chairman of the Board at Parkwest Hospital, and the last surviving doctor who helped establish the hospital. Lloyd also volunteered his services to the Tom Dooley Clinic Research Program in Algeria, where he worked in the emergency room at the hospital. Lloyd was a dedicated doctor who was loved by all his patients, and the staff who worked for him. At his practice in Knoxville, he never had appointments. You just walked through the door, signed in, and sat down. You were seen when it was your turn. Dr. Davis did everything….delivered babies, made house calls, removed gallbladders, and performed appendectomies. He saw an average of 50 patients a day and rounded in the hospital before and after clinic every day. His patients paid him what they could (eggs, meat, baked goods, etc.) or offered his services for free. He never turned anyone away. He could do everything. He believed his patients deserved the best care. He had no hobbies, work was his hobby, and he loved it. Lloyd was a loving, loyal, and faithful husband for over 72 years, and beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. He truly was from the "Greatest Generation." In his retirement years, he and Evelyn enjoyed traveling all over the world, and his love of learning never left him. He was a long time member of Church Street United Methodist Church and Cherokee Country Club. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters Vera Mae, Eugenia, Hazel, and Eloise; brothers Joseph and Martin; son Stephen Carter Davis and wife, Andrea Temple Dykes Davis. Lloyd is survived by his son Lloyd Cleveland Davis, Jr. and wife, Suzanne Minchey Davis of Knoxville; granddaughters Suzanne Elizabeth Davis Houston, M.D. and husband, Kyle of Orlando, FL; Catherine Evelyn Davis Pattison and husband, Chase of Nashville, TN; Hailey Temple Davis Threlkeld and husband, Robert and Stephanie Carter Davis all of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Evelyn (Evie) Pattison of Nashville, TN; and Olivia Catherine Houston of Orlando, FL; niece Kathy Davis Bevans of Wilmington, DE; nephews Jody Davis of Knoxville,TN; Marty Davis of Huntsville, AL; Martin Ross, John McIntyre, and Dave McIntyre. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Manorhouse Assisted Living for their love and compassion to Dr. Davis over the last two years. Also, the family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice who ministered to him in his final weeks. A very special thanks to his friends, Craig Fisher, Dr. Richard Gillespie, Wayne Heatherly, Steve Hughes, and Dr. Ron Pack for visiting with him over the past year.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to: The InterFaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2019