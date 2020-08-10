Lloyd Harold Campbell
Lenoir City - Lloyd Harold Campbell - age 74 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, August 9, 2020. Harold was of the Baptist faith and was a retired commercial carpenter.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Ruth Tate Campbell; brothers, Gerald Campbell and David Campbell.
Harold is survived by his wife of 34 years, Johnnie Galyon Campbell; brothers and sisters: Joann Scarbrough of Lenoir City; Phyllis Hughes of Berea, Ky., Buford Campbell and wife, Cynthia, Larry Campbell and wife, Annette, all of Lenoir City; Mary Lou Davis and husband, Van of Smithville, Sherry Sneed and husband, Rick of Knoxville, Susan LaRue and husband, Lynn of Lenoir City; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may come by the funeral home from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th to pay their respects. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home by12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 1 p.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is serving the family of Harold Campbell. clickfuneralhome.com