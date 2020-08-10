1/
Lloyd Harold Campbell
Lloyd Harold Campbell

Lenoir City - Lloyd Harold Campbell - age 74 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, August 9, 2020. Harold was of the Baptist faith and was a retired commercial carpenter.

He was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Ruth Tate Campbell; brothers, Gerald Campbell and David Campbell.

Harold is survived by his wife of 34 years, Johnnie Galyon Campbell; brothers and sisters: Joann Scarbrough of Lenoir City; Phyllis Hughes of Berea, Ky., Buford Campbell and wife, Cynthia, Larry Campbell and wife, Annette, all of Lenoir City; Mary Lou Davis and husband, Van of Smithville, Sherry Sneed and husband, Rick of Knoxville, Susan LaRue and husband, Lynn of Lenoir City; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may come by the funeral home from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th to pay their respects. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home by12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 1 p.m. graveside services.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is serving the family of Harold Campbell. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
