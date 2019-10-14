Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Hayden Sharp


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Hayden Sharp Obituary
Lloyd Hayden Sharp

Knoxville - Lloyd Hayden Sharp, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Born August 26, 1961 to the late William and Ara Sharp. Member of Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church. Graduate of Holston High School, class of 1979.

Preceded in death by parents, and sister, Jacqueline Sharp.

He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Ashanti (Robert) Netherland; son, Travis George; grandson, Uriah; sister, Waneta (James) Long; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of Life,1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. JoAnn Hackler, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary,com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now