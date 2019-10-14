|
|
Lloyd Hayden Sharp
Knoxville - Lloyd Hayden Sharp, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Born August 26, 1961 to the late William and Ara Sharp. Member of Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church. Graduate of Holston High School, class of 1979.
Preceded in death by parents, and sister, Jacqueline Sharp.
He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Ashanti (Robert) Netherland; son, Travis George; grandson, Uriah; sister, Waneta (James) Long; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life,1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Rev. JoAnn Hackler, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary,com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019