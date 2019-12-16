|
Lloyd Herwig
Knoxville - Lloyd Otto Herwig, age 97, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Arlington, VA, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Lloyd was a kind, generous man who loved his family dearly. A consummate scientist, Lloyd was naturally inquisitive and full of wonder. These qualities led to a life full of exploration and fulfillment.
Lloyd (Skip) grew up in West Union and Lake Mills, Iowa and graduated from Lake Mills High School. He attended Luther College, the University of Iowa (Masters Degree) and Iowa State University (PHD in Nuclear Physics). Lloyd designed propulsion systems for nuclear powered submarines and aircraft before settling in Arlington, VA where he worked on Renewable Energy development for the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy. He was an early champion for the use of renewable energy as a path to energy independence. During his 30-year career he was recognized worldwide as a pioneer in establishing solar energy and photovoltaic cells as viable energy sources. He was instrumental in establishing world class renewable energy research facilities transforming the application of alternate energies from concepts to the thriving industry that we see today.
Lloyd was the patriarch of a large, raucous family, He was a devoted husband to Donna Eubank Herwig, his true love in 67 years of marriage. Together they raised a loving family who shared his strength, compassion and thirst for learning. He was so proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren encouraging them to excel in engineering, science, medicine and technology. Lloyd is joining Donna on their next journey. He is preceded in death by Otto Herwig (Father), Inez Drewes Herwig Stamp (Mother), George Stamp (Stepfather), Howard Herwig (Brother). He is survived by his children Lisa (Dave) Stinton, Carol (Rich) Altwerger, Jon (Bobbie) Herwig, Nancy (Rick) Wood, Rick (Michelle) Herwig, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Lloyd and Donna loved to travel and enjoyed visiting family and friends around the world. While their travels took them to many unique places, they remained humble and treasured their regular visits with family as much as any exotic destination. Family vacations turned into memories that have become folklore: driving all night to the Midwest singing at the top of our lungs from "the songbook", camping with mosquitoes large enough to carry us away, eating crabs and clams that we collected at the beach, and many years of family Christmas vacations at Hilton Head and Sanibel island with the whole extended family. Lloyd loved to sing and play the ukulele. No wedding was complete without a rendition of the "Sow Song" led by Lloyd as a family welcome to the embarrassed in-laws.
His spirit lives on in the many lives that he touched. A celebration of life for Lloyd and Donna will be 4pm Friday, December 27 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church Missions, 11020 Roane Drive, Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019