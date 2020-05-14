|
Lloyd Jack Phelps
Mr. Lloyd Jack Phelps, age 92, passed away at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Jefferson and Lillie Mae Sanders Phelps. In earlier years, Mr. Phelps worked as a crane operator. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sons Roy Phelps and Larry Phelps, daughter Sandy Phelps Underwood Catlett, grandchildren Lester Underwood, Jr., and Mark Underwood.
Mr. Phelps is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Phelps, great grandchildren Christopher (Heather) Underwood, Mark Underwood, Jr., Zachary Underwood, Brittany and her husband and children, great great grandchildren Tamera and Hunter Underwood, several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private family graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Lloyd Jack Phelps.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020