Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Jack Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Jack Phelps Obituary
Lloyd Jack Phelps

Mr. Lloyd Jack Phelps, age 92, passed away at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Jefferson and Lillie Mae Sanders Phelps. In earlier years, Mr. Phelps worked as a crane operator. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sons Roy Phelps and Larry Phelps, daughter Sandy Phelps Underwood Catlett, grandchildren Lester Underwood, Jr., and Mark Underwood.

Mr. Phelps is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Phelps, great grandchildren Christopher (Heather) Underwood, Mark Underwood, Jr., Zachary Underwood, Brittany and her husband and children, great great grandchildren Tamera and Hunter Underwood, several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private family graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Lloyd Jack Phelps.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -