Lloyd Kyle Middleton
Townsend - L. Kyle Middleton, age 92, of Townsend, passed away October 20. He was born on March 27, 1927 to the late Lloyd and Hazel Myers Middleton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Freddie Helfenberger Middleton. He is survived by his son Steve "Tad" Middleton and wife Merly; daughter Karen Waldrop and husband Steve; grandchildren Christian Middleton, Kyle Waldrop and wife Jessica, Leigh Whelan and husband Todd; great granddaughters Charlotte Whelan and Naomi Waldrop. Kyle was a graduate of Carter High School and Milligan College. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. From 1951-1963 he was Assistant Scout Executive for the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America where he helped develop Camp Buck Toms. He was also in charge of Camp Pellissippi and Camp Buck Toms for many years. He was very proud of his association with scouting. In 1963 he and four other investors bought what is now Little River Village KOA in Townsend. He eventually owned LRV and sold it in 1986. He and his son Tad operated the Backcountry until May of 2017. He enjoyed weekly Wednesday golf outings and the fellowship with his regular golfing buddies. He played until almost the age of 90. The family would like to deeply and sincerely express their thanks to the staff of Little Creek. They exhibited such kindness, compassion and excellence of care to our father. They were a great comfort to all of us as we traveled this difficult path. We also want to thank Avalon Hospice for coming alongside us to provide physical, spiritual and emotional support for our father and family. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Smith West Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Trentville Cemetery on Trentville Cemetery Road, Strawberry Plains, TN with Rev. Richard Rudesill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the BSA directed to the camp fund, 1333 Old Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 or to the Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Rd., Townsend , TN 37882. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019