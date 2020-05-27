|
|
Lloyd M. Roberts
Knoxville - Lloyd M. Roberts, of Knoxville, passed away at home with his devoted family on May 25, 2020 at the age of 88. He was the ninth child of James "Jim" and Polly Roberts. Lloyd married the love of his life and best friend, Mary Helen "Dale" Rector and two children were born to them. He worked for Southern Railway for 30 years until his health forced his retirement. His Christianity and church activities were important in his life. He was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as trustee , deacon and chairman as well as Sunday school teacher. Lloyd was honorably discharged from the US Army after service. He was a proud member of the French Broad Chapter of the Masons, Lodge 292 in Marshall, NC, for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kevin McKinley Roberts and all of his siblings, Roy, Troy, Mallie, Maude, Jesse, Mable, Bert, and Leta, and an adopted sister, Mary. He is survived and will be forever missed by his loving wife of over 68 years, Dale; devoted daughter, Karen Noe; grandchildren, Allison Noe Webber and husband, Alex, Adam Noe, Autumn Sea Roberts, and Josh Roberts; and soon-to-be-born great-grandson, Everest Appalachian Lee Webber; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the special caregivers, Karen Strang and Joni Quick, for their compassionate care.
The Family will Receive Friends on Friday, May 29th from 1:00-2:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home with health precautions being observed. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm, with Pastor "Preachie" Stephen Burkhart officiating. Due to the current health mandate and limited capacity, the service will be livestreamed on the Berry Highland South Facebook page for anyone outside the immediate family. An Interment with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com. Lloyd and Dale's joint epitaph is "The most important thing anyone is ever called to do is to determine in his heart his attitude toward Jesus Christ. On that, depends everything. It means peace, peace of mind, contentment of heart, forgiveness, happiness, hope, life, life here and now. Life Abundant. Life that shall never end."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020