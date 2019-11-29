Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Lloyd Shirrell Baker Obituary
Lloyd Shirrell Baker

Knoxville - Lloyd Shirrell Baker, age 76, of Powell passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, and also attended Bookwalter United Methodist Church. He was a 1962 graduate of Powell High School, and retired from TVA with over 20 years of service. He loved gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Ruby Baker; sister, Sue Baker; and brothers, Robert Baker and Larry Baker. He is survived by his loving wife Rose Baker; daughter, Shannon (Brett) Smith; grandchildren, Lucas and Amelia Smith; sister, Virginia Medford of Waynesville, NC; brothers, A.J. (Vivian) Baker, James Ralph Baker, and Harold Wayne (Carolyn) Baker and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Stephen Doyal officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Monday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
