Lodena Clayton Metts
Knoxville - Graveside services for Lodena "Dena" C. Metts, 87, of Knoxville, TN and long-time former resident of Birmingham, AL will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Elmwood Cemetery and Mausoleum 600 Martin Luther King Drive, Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation with family and friends will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Johns-Ridout Elmwood Chapel 800 Dennison Ave. SW, Birmingham, Alabama.
Mrs. Metts passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, TN. Dena was the daughter of James Wilson Clayton, Sr. and Anna Sue Clayton and grew up in Pleasant Grove, AL. She was the ex-wife of Dr. Vergil L. Metts, III, who proceeded her in death on June 24, 1993.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Vergil L. Metts, IV and his wife Kathy, much loved nieces and nephews and spouses; Jim (Kathy) Clayton, Jan (Jerry) Bailey; Donna (Bobby) Shoemaker, Trish (Lee) Waldron, Debra Graham, Beth (David) Moon, and Ericka (Kevin) Woode all of Birmingham, Alabama; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and Stephanie Metts and Tonie Glazier of Knoxville, Tennessee. Dr. Vergil Metts, Jim Clayton, Neal Clayton, John Clayton, Clayton Knight and Wyatt Knight will serve as pallbearers.
Dena graduated from Hueytown High School and attended the University of Alabama for two years. She was a Certified Medical Records Technician and served as Director of Medical Records for South Highlands Hospital and Director of Medical Staff Services at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham prior to her retirement.
Her love of God and family were guiding principles in her life, as were her loves of travel, adventure, and service. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville, TN and a proud member of the Golden Notes choir there. She had an almost uncanny ability to sing harmonies and loved to sing and hum along with anything, especially the University of Alabama fight song.
Her travels took her to all 50 states in the union and many destinations abroad where she might have been found serving the Friendship Force in China, riding a camel in Morocco, staying in a yurt in Mongolia while she braved a fermented milk beverage, touring the Outback in Australia, visiting countless shrines in Jerusalem and across Europe, crashing a parasail into the ocean in Spain (despite not being able to swim), or spending time with new friends she had made in Mexico and Central America. Wherever she went, Dena was certain to brighten the day of those around her and she made sure to always find the perfect gift for those back home. Giving to others was one of the true joys of her life.
In addition to her parents and former husband, she was proceeded in death by her brother, James W. Clayton, Jr. and his wife Emma Jean Clayton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the of East Tennessee 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville Tennessee 865.544.6288 or online at .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020