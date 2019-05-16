|
|
Loette M. McClellan
Decatur, GA
Loette Means McClellan was born on January 26, 1920 to Horace Sr. and Daisy P. Means in Williamson, Georgia. On Friday, May 10, 2019, Loette gained her wings.
Her family relocated to Knoxville during her youth and she later graduated from Austin High School. She attended Knoxville College and, subsequently, earned an LPN diploma from the American Institute of Practical Nursing of Chicago, Illinois. She was employed on a part-time basis while continuing to raise her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. McClellan, Sr.; her sons: Ronald McClellan and Larry M. McClellan, Sr.; and her grandson, Larry "Chip" McClellan, Jr.
To cherish her memories, she leaves her daughter, Joan M. Wynn [of Riverdale, Georgia]; sons: Paul E. McClellan, James A. McClellan, and Lawrence McClellan, Jr., [all of Decatur Georgia]; granddaughters: Alycia M. Wynn [of Laurel, Maryland], Shannon M. Rogers [of Augusta, Georgia], Ronique S. McClellan [of Knoxville, Tennessee], and JaQuise S. Middlebrooks [of Chattanooga, Tennessee]; grandsons: Darren L. McClellan [of Knoxville, Tennessee] and Julian McClellan [of Alpharetta, Georgia]; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00-11:30 AM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Avenue, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor Leroy Franklin officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. McClellan's guestbook can be signed online at
www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019