Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
4500 Woodlawn Pike
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - Lois A. Graves - Grubb, age 84, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Monday, June 3, 2019. She will be greatly missed by all. Lois enjoyed being in the backyard on her swing surrounded by her flowers. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Boyd J. Graves and Ralph Grubb; parents, Robert Johnson, Pearl Shipley and daughter, Pamela Coile-Graves. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Steven) Moore; son, Boyd (Janet) Graves Jr.; grandchildren, B.J. Graves, Randell Moore, Emily Graves, Jennifer Coile, Jessica Coile-Britton and 7 great-grandchildren. In following Lois's wishes, family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike. Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday, June 7, 2019 for an 11:00AM graveside service, with Pastor Larry Overton officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019
