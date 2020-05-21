|
|
Lois A. Russell
Knoxville - Lois A Russell, age 88, of Knoxville and formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. She was a daughter of the late Grant and Maggie Stapleton Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Bill Russell; sisters, Mae Bowman, Fronia Whaley, and Sue Bowling; and brothers, A.C. Lawson, Marshall Lawson, June Lawson, and Walt Lawson;
Survivors include her loving daughters, Anna Brewer, Aileen Llewellyn, and Deb Talley; sisters, Maxine Carpenter, and Katy McConnell; brother, Mitch Lawson; grandchildren, Kim Nichols, Paige Evans, Corey McCurry, and Deanna Aycock; and great grandchildren, C.J. Nichols, Olivia Evans, and Jaxson Quilliams.
The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your . Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020