Services
Christian-Sells Funeral Home
1520 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
(423) 272-0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois A. Russell Obituary
Lois A. Russell

Knoxville - Lois A Russell, age 88, of Knoxville and formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. She was a daughter of the late Grant and Maggie Stapleton Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Bill Russell; sisters, Mae Bowman, Fronia Whaley, and Sue Bowling; and brothers, A.C. Lawson, Marshall Lawson, June Lawson, and Walt Lawson;

Survivors include her loving daughters, Anna Brewer, Aileen Llewellyn, and Deb Talley; sisters, Maxine Carpenter, and Katy McConnell; brother, Mitch Lawson; grandchildren, Kim Nichols, Paige Evans, Corey McCurry, and Deanna Aycock; and great grandchildren, C.J. Nichols, Olivia Evans, and Jaxson Quilliams.

The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your . Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -