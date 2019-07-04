|
|
Lois Ann
Lee - Lois Ann Lee - age 67 of Maynardville, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Lee; parents, Clarence and Dorothy Effler; sister, Linda Sexton; brothers, Bobby and Charlie Effler. Lois is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Kenneth) Lawler; son, Bobby (Tammy) Tharp; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Emma (Bill) Collins, Karen (Randy) Chamberlain and Gerri (Mark) Ford; brother, Sandy (Peggy) Effler; and a host of loving nieces and nephews and other family members.
Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Effler Cemetery for a 10:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend David Stansberry officiating. The family request after the graveside service that everyone meet at the home, 1280 Satterfield Road, Maynardville for a celebration of Lois' life. The family request memorial donations may be made to Effler Cemetery c/o Wes Effler, 190 Quarry Road, Maynardville, Tennessee 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Lois Lee. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 4, 2019