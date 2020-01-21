|
Lois Ann Wilson
Lenoir City - Lois Ann Wilson, age 67 of Lenoir City, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She loved helping her neighbors and being of service in any way she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Iva Wilson; brothers, Donny Ray Wilson, Roy Lee Wilson, Troy Lee Wilson and Freddy Eugene Wilson. She is survived by her children, Donnie Day and wife, Stacy and Lisa Day; grandchildren, Dallas Day and Marie McNabb; great grandchildren, Declan and Hagan Day; brother, Billy Wilson; sisters, Wanda Fay Ballard, Molly Larrance and husband, Danny and Barbara Presley; special sister-in-law, Louise Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A Memorial service is being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020