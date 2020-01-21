Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Wilson Obituary
Lois Ann Wilson

Lenoir City - Lois Ann Wilson, age 67 of Lenoir City, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She loved helping her neighbors and being of service in any way she could. She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Iva Wilson; brothers, Donny Ray Wilson, Roy Lee Wilson, Troy Lee Wilson and Freddy Eugene Wilson. She is survived by her children, Donnie Day and wife, Stacy and Lisa Day; grandchildren, Dallas Day and Marie McNabb; great grandchildren, Declan and Hagan Day; brother, Billy Wilson; sisters, Wanda Fay Ballard, Molly Larrance and husband, Danny and Barbara Presley; special sister-in-law, Louise Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A Memorial service is being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -