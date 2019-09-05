|
|
Lois Blankenship
Knoxville - Lois Blankenship, a longtime resident of Knoxville, Tennessee departed this life peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Lois was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, and reared in Cleveland, Virginia, and was the daughter of Kelly and Flora Campbell Blankenship. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Knoxville Business College, with three additional years of study at The University of Tennessee. Lois was retired from TVA.
Lois lived an exemplary life of service to others, to the church, and in the mission fields, abroad and at home. She was a thoughtful, steadfast friend, quietly assisting those in need, and impacting the lives of many throughout her lifetime. She was a member of Central Baptist Church Fountain City.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Kennedy, and her brother, Jerry Blankenship.
Lois is survived by her brothers, Jack Blankenship and Gaines Blankenship, and her sister, Sally Sutherland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at Stevens Chapel on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews, and Charles Overton, Jr., Jesse Overton, and Cole Overton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A special thanks is extended by the family to the Overton family.
Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Lois' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019